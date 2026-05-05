DILG orders LGUs to allow unhampered passage of fuel tankers

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed all local government units (LGUs) to ensure the unimpeded movement of fuel tankers across their jurisdictions amid ongoing global oil supply pressures.

In a memorandum circular issued on May 5, the DILG called on local chief executives to exempt legitimate fuel tankers from restrictions, such as truck bans and traffic coding schemes that could delay fuel deliveries.

“Ensuring the uninterrupted movement of fuel supply is critical to sustaining economic activity and protecting the welfare of our people during this period of global energy disruption,” the DILG said.

The directive supports the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response to the energy situation, following the issuance of Executive Order 110, which declared a state of national energy emergency.

The DILG also instructed LGUs to strictly implement the order, emphasizing the role of local governments in maintaining the steady flow of essential goods such as fuel.

“Local governments play a vital role in ensuring that essential goods such as fuel are delivered without delay. We count on your full cooperation,” the department said.

The agency further reminded LGUs that they may exercise disciplinary authority over non-compliant local officials in accordance with the Local Government Code of 1991.

The DILG said it will closely monitor compliance and coordinate with concerned agencies to ensure continuous fuel supply nationwide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)