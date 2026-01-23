DILG reports near-zero kidnapping cases over past 6 months

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) lauded the reported near-zero incidence of kidnapping cases across the country over the past six months.

In a press conference Thursday, January 22, 2026, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla attributed the decline in kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) cases to the government’s ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), continued operations to dismantle KFR syndicates, and intensified operations by the Philippine National Police–Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG).

According to PNP-AKG data, KFR cases dropped by 15 percent in 2025, with 28 cases recorded compared to 33 in 2024. From August 26, 2025, to the present, only five cases were reported.

“In the last six months, halos zero kidnapping na tayo. Ito po ay epekto ng pagkawala, number one, ng Pogo sa Pilipinas dahil 90 percent ng kidnapping dati ay offshoot ng Pogo,” Remulla said.

(In the last six months, we have recorded almost zero kidnapping cases. This is largely due to the removal of Pogos from the Philippines, as 90 percent of kidnapping cases in the past were offshoots of Pogos.)

He added that all known KFR syndicates operating in the country have already been dismantled.

“Na-dismantle na natin ang lahat ng KFR syndicates ng PNP. Wala na pong natira sa kanila,” he added.

(We have already dismantled all KFR syndicates identified by the PNP. None of them remain.)

During the press conference, Remulla also announced the arrest of two individuals linked to high-profile kidnapping cases following separate operations conducted by the PNP-AKG on January 20.

One of those arrested was Lito Diego Presaldo, ranked sixth on the AKG’s most-wanted list and identified as a member of the Gong Wenli KFR Group, which was known for targeting foreign nationals.

Presaldo was implicated in several kidnappings involving Chinese and Taiwanese victims and was arrested in Sitio Can Adlay, Barangay Gutivan, Cajidiocan, Romblon, after evading authorities for nearly three years.

Authorities also arrested Danilo Abilong, who was involved in the kidnapping of two Chinese nationals, a Korean national, and one Filipino victim in Nasugbu, Batangas. Abilong was apprehended along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City.

Remulla stressed that the recent arrests should not be viewed as a resurgence of kidnapping activities but rather as the result of intensified efforts to serve long-standing warrants.

“Masugid po ang ating bagong chief PNP na i-enforce at palakasin ang AKG. Dahil sa walang kidnapping ngayon, lahat po ng mga naka-backlog na wanted ay hinuhuli na po. Isa-isa pong tina-track down,” he said, adding that two suspects have already been captured.

(Our new PNP chief is very diligent in enforcing and strengthening the AKG. Because there are no kidnapping cases at present, all those with long-standing warrants are now being arrested. They are being tracked down one by one.)

The PNP-AKG said it continues to work closely with the Bureau of Immigration and the Anti-Money Laundering Council to ensure proper prosecution, deportation of foreign suspects, and tracing of illicit assets.

The DILG reaffirmed that law enforcement agencies remain on high alert and urged the public to report suspicious activities to help sustain recent gains against kidnapping and other forms of organized crime. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)