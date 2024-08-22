DILG stands firm on reward, manhunt vs Quiboloy

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) stood firm on offering a cash reward and conducting operations for the arrest of fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 21, the DILG reiterated its commitment to upholding justice for women and children.

“The DILG continues with its advocacy and commitment to uphold justice and protect the rights of women and children, ensuring that the vulnerable are defended and justice is served,” it said.

“We in the DILG will never allow injustices to happen within our midst nor will we allow our children to become unknowing preys to sexual predators. Let the truth come out and justice be served,” it added.

The DILG noted that enforcing arrest warrants and the private sector’s offer of a P10 million cash reward are necessary to compel the accused, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, to face the serious charges of sexual abuse and exploitation of minors.

Quiboloy has standing arrest warrants for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse in relation to the complaints filed by former members of the religious group.

His co-accused, identified as Crisente, Paulene, and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy, have a P1 million reward for their arrest.

Paulene was arrested in her residence in Davao City in July.

Police visited five properties belonging to Quiboloy such as the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City, the Prayer Mountain in Tamayong, the Glory Mountain in Purok 6, the QSands Baptismal Resort in Samal, and the Kitbog Compound in Malungon, Sarangani but they failed to find and arrest him.

The KOJC maintained that the PNP’s procedure in arresting the fugitive preacher was unlawful and unconstitutional.

It also questioned the reward raised by the private sector for the arrest of Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Earlier, the Department of Justice said it sees nothing wrong with offering a reward for Quiboloy’s apprehension.

“Sinabi namin na legal ang pag-alok ng pabuya or reward sa mga indibidwal na makakabigay ng impormasyon na makakatungo sa arrest ng isang tao. Bakit po ito legal? Unang una, kasama ito sa trabaho namin sa justice sector,” DOJ Undersecretary Nicholas Ty said in a Senate hearing on Tuesday, August 20.

(We stated that offering a reward to individuals who provide information leading to the arrest of a person is legal. Why is it legal? First of all, it is part of our work in the justice sector.)

“Dapat namin ipatupad ang mga criminal laws natin at hindi ito maipapatupad kung ang mga akusado ay hindi matatagpuan. Bukod doon, maliwanag naman sa ating sistema na hindi bawal ang pabuya para mahanap ang isang akusado at madala sa husgado ang isang akusado,” he added.

(We must enforce our criminal laws, and this cannot be done if the accused cannot be found. Additionally, it is clear in our system that offering a reward to locate an accused and bring them to court is not prohibited.)

Ty said that laws such as the National Internal Revenue Code, Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and Anti-Terrorism Act also support offering rewards for information about an individual with an outstanding warrant of arrest.

In a separate interview on Thursday, August 22, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said there is a strong indication that Abalos is still in the country as he assured that manhunt operations are ongoing.

“Ginagawa po namin lahat, makikita ninyo naman na ang mga pulis ay talagang may order po yan na tingnan sa bawat sulok sa buong Pilipinas po,” Abalos said.

(We are doing everything we can; you can see that the police are indeed ordered to look in every corner of the Philippines.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)