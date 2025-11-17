DILG to file complaints vs LGU execs who left PH amid typhoons

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to file complaints against 24 local government officials who left the country despite the travel ban imposed due to the onslaught of Typhoons Tino and Uwan.

In an interview in Camp Crame, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said complaints for abandonment of duty, gross neglect and insubordination will be filed against the 24 local government officials who pushed through with their international travel from November 9 to 15 despite a travel ban imposed by the DILG.

“Halos kumpleto na so, we will file the corresponding cases sa Ombudsman sa mga nag-violate. Abandonment of duty, gross neglect, at insubordination kasi may order na kami huwag umalis tapos umalis pa rin so titingnan namin yun,” he said.

(Almost complete already, we will file the corresponding cases with the Ombudsman against those who violated. Abandonment of duty, gross neglect, and insubordination, because there was an order not to leave but they still left, so we will look into that.)

Remulla said among those to be charged are LGU officials from Cebu.

“Lahat sila. The nice thing about secretary hindi ka political eh, so kung sinuman kailangan parusahan, paparusahan namin,” he added.

(All of them. The good thing about the secretary is that you’re not political, so whoever needs to be punished, we will make sure they are.)

Eight mayors and Provincial Board members in Cebu province were in hot water for flying to the United Kingdom following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which caused massive flooding in the communities there.

Typhoon Tino claimed 269 lives, in which 150 were from Cebu province. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)