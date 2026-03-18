DILG to LGUs: Cut power, fuel use by up to 20%

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is "strongly encouraging" local government units (LGUs) to take part in the nationwide efforts to conserve energy.

Through Memorandum Circular No. 2026-023 dated March 16, 2026, the LGUs were told to cut their electricity and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent.

The memorandum enjoined LGUs to maintain a standard temperature of 24 degrees Celsius for air conditioning units at offices; turn off electronic devices when not in use; hold meetings virtually when possible; use their official vehicles more efficiently; minimize elevator use; and adopt other appropriate energy conservation measures.

The LGUs were also encouraged to adopt a four-day onsite work arrangement, either through a compressed workweek or by designating a common work-from-home day, to reduce electricity consumption in government offices.

The circular likewise called for limiting official travel to essential functions and strengthening fleet-efficiency measures to reduce fuel consumption.

The move came after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered national government agencies to conserve energy to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DILG noted that local governments play a crucial role in promoting energy efficiency across the country.

"LGUs can lead by example by adopting simple but effective measures that reduce electricity and fuel consumption," it said.

"Even small adjustments in daily operations can make a significant difference in achieving our goal of cutting energy use by as much as 20 percent." (PNA)