DILG to LGUs: Enforce ban on trikes, pedicabs on national highways

“It is unfortunate that many LGUs have not been strictly implementing such regulations which often result in traffic congestion and accidents,” he added.

Abalos made the statement following the accident involving a bus and a tricycle in Labo, Camarines Norte on February 4 that resulted in injury to the tricycle driver.

In February 2020, the DILG issued Memorandum Circular 2020-036 prohibiting trikes, pedicabs and motorized pedicabs from operating on national highways.

It also ordered the LGUs to create their respective tricycle task force to update their tricycle route plan, which includes the penal provisions for violators.

In 2022 in Metro Manila alone, 2,829 road accidents were recorded involving bikes, e-bikes and pedicabs, and 2,241 accidents involving tricycles. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)