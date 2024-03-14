DILG to look into LGU’s accountability over Chocolate Hills resort

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said on Thursday, March 14, 2024, that they will look into the accountability of the concerned local government unit (LGU) in relation to the resort built in the middle of the infamous Chocolate Hills.

In a statement, Abalos expressed profound concern over the establishment of a pool resort within the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, a Unesco World Heritage Site and a protected area.