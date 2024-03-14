DILG to look into LGU’s accountability over Chocolate Hills resort

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said on Thursday, March 14, 2024, that they will look into the accountability of the concerned local government unit (LGU) in relation to the resort built in the middle of the infamous Chocolate Hills.
In a statement, Abalos expressed profound concern over the establishment of a pool resort within the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, a Unesco World Heritage Site and a protected area.
“We will look into the accountability of the local government units (LGUs) concerned…Should there be neglect of duty or any other irregularity on the part of the officials tasked with protecting and overseeing the area, we will not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal actions,” he added.
Abalos reiterated that LGUs are stewards of nature, citing a provision under the Local Government Code mandating them to enhance the right of the people to a balanced ecology.
“We commit to working with the DENR toward any resolution they deem just on this matter,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)