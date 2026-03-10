DILG urges LGUs to boost fitness programs, expand green spaces

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed local government units (LGUs) to strengthen programs promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

In a statement Tuesday, the DILG said LGUs could organize community fitness activities, expand green public spaces, and adopt car-free Sundays.

Under Memorandum Circular 2026-008, LGUs are encouraged to hold accessible outdoor activities such as fun runs, Zumba sessions, and community sports events to promote physical activity.

The DILG also urged LGUs to develop and maintain parks, plazas, and open spaces where residents can safely exercise and spend time outdoors.

"These spaces should include accessible pathways and ramps to ensure that senior citizens and persons with disabilities can fully participate in community activities," it said.

Regional directors were tasked to support and monitor these initiatives as part of efforts to promote healthier communities and improve Filipinos’ quality of life.

The move supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize Filipinos’ health amid rising overweight and obesity rates.

Data from the 2023 National Nutrition Survey shows that four in 10 Filipino adults are overweight or obese.

Several cities in Metro Manila, as well as Baguio, Iloilo, and Davao cities, have already implemented car-free initiatives, providing safer spaces for exercise and community activities. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)