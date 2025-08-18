DILG urges LGUs to strengthen efforts vs dengue

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed local government units (LGUs) nationwide to intensify dengue prevention and control measures as cases surge in the wake of recent typhoons and flooding that left many communities vulnerable to mosquito-borne diseases.

The DILG issued Memorandum Circular 2025-011 instructing LGUs to roll out intensified community-wide interventions, which include clean-up drives focused on eliminating mosquito breeding sites, search-and-destroy operations to remove stagnant water and containers in households and public spaces, and regular declogging of canals and drainage systems to prevent water pooling and flooding.

“Ngayong panahon ng baha at bagyo, mas lalong nagiging delikado ang ating mga komunidad sa dengue. Ang simpleng stagnant water, gulong, o container ay maaaring maging pugad ng lamok. Kaya’t mahalaga ang sama-samang aksyon ng barangay at komunidad upang mapanatiling ligtas ang ating mga pamilya,” the department said.

(During this season of floods and storms, our communities become even more vulnerable to dengue. Simple stagnant water, tires, or containers can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. That is why collective action from the barangay and community is vital to keep our families safe.)

The order also encourages local governments to integrate dengue prevention into their disaster response activities, given that flooding after typhoons creates conditions where mosquitoes thrive.

To support these efforts, LGUs must allocate sufficient financial and logistical resources for vector control, which includes the procurement of larvicides and insecticides, and the mobilization of barangay health workers and volunteers to carry out outreach and information campaigns.

The DILG also called for the cooperation of communities in the fight against dengue, especially in keeping their surroundings clean.

“Ang laban kontra dengue ay hindi lamang responsibilidad ng pamahalaan, kundi ng bawat isa sa atin. Kapag naglinis ang barangay, maglinis din ang bawat tahanan. Kapag nagtulungan, mas ligtas ang lahat,” it said.

(The fight against dengue is not only the responsibility of the government, but of each one of us. When the barangay cleans up, every household must also clean up. When we help one another, everyone is safer.)

On Saturday, the Department of Health said it recorded an increase in dengue cases to 15,091 from July 13 to July 26, compared to 14,131 from June 29 to July 12. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)