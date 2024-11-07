DILG urges LGUs to strictly implement forced evacuation amid 'Marce'

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has advised all local government units (LGUs) under the threat of Typhoon Marce (international name Yinxing) to strictly implement forced evacuation in high-risk areas due to the anticipated downpour and strong winds.

In a memorandum issued late Wednesday, the DILG reminded LGUs of the mandate of Section 11 of Republic Act (RA) 10121 (Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010) and Section 16 of RA 7160 (Local Government Code of 1991), which authorizes local chief executives to implement forced evacuation when necessary.

It said LGUs should execute forced evacuation under Operation LISTO protocols in areas prone to flooding, landslides, and other hazards, particularly in Northern Luzon, as advised by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

According to the DILG, LGUs should prioritize the safety of vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

The LGUs are encouraged to identify and prepare evacuation centers that are structurally sound and equipped with basic facilities, such as sanitation, medical aid, and designated areas for high-risk groups.

Facilities should be regularly inspected to ensure their safety and for capacity adjustments to be made as needed, it said.

LGUs must likewise coordinate with the regional disaster risk reduction and management councils and the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the distribution of relief goods and other supplies as house-to-house relief distributions may not be sustainable in the coming days.

At the same time, the DILG advised all affected residents to promptly relocate to designated evacuation centers or safe areas.

The DILG directed its attached agencies, the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection, to fully support the local chief executives in carrying out forced evacuation. (PNA)