DILG urges public to report ‘epal’ local government execs

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has urged the public to report local government officials who continue to meddle in government-funded programs.

In a statement, Remulla reiterated the “anti-epal” policy under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA), which bans political involvement in government projects, particularly in the distribution of cash and other forms of financial assistance.

He said the policy is already in effect and must be strictly followed, noting that citizen participation is crucial in countering this political culture.

“Ang anti-epal guidelines naman ay klaro na, [kaya] kapag may violation ang mga politiko ay puwede na picturan at i-post sa Facebook at aming iimbestigahan,” said Remulla.

(The anti-epal guidelines are already clear, so if politicians commit violations, they can be photographed and posted on Facebook, and we will investigate.)

Under the guidelines of the Commission on Audit (COA), public notices should only contain the project title, start date, contractor, and target completion date, among others.

Section 20 of Republic Act No. 12314, or the 2026 GAA, prohibits the display or affixing of the name, picture, image, motto, logo, color motif, initials, or any other symbol or graphic representation associated with any public official, whether elected or appointed, on signboards for all government programs, properties, and projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)