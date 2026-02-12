DILG warns businesses vs erring BFP personnel’s new modus

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) warned business owners about the new modus operandi of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) following an order for BFP personnel to wear body-worn cameras during inspections in a bid to curb alleged bribery and irregularities.

In a press conference Thursday, February 12, 2026, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said that despite the order to include body cameras in daily operations, particularly during inspections of business establishments, corrupt practices have not stopped.

DILG’s backtracking efforts revealed that fire extinguisher vendors allegedly approach business establishments ahead of inspections by body-camera-equipped personnel.

“Ninety-nine percent may complaint pa rin. Alam niyo bakit? Kasi ang nangyayari ngayon, nauuna ang nagbebenta ng fire extinguisher. Dadating sa loob ng lugar, ng sa loob ng tindahan, sa loob ng clinic, sa loob ng negosyo, sasabihin na lang , 'O, parating na fire inspector ninyo. Bumili na kayo sa akin. Ako na bahala papasa na kayo kaagad.' Ninety-nine percent, they try to game the system. Ni-reverse nila ngayon imbis na mauuna ang fire inspector, nauuna ngayon na nagbebenta na fire extinguisher,” said Remulla.

(Ninety-nine percent still complain. Do you know why? Because what’s happening now is the fire extinguisher vendors go first. They enter the store, clinic, or business and say, ‘Fire inspector is coming, buy from me. I’ll make sure you pass immediately.’ Ninety-nine percent try to game the system. They reversed it—before, the fire inspector went first; now the vendor goes first.)

Remulla urged business owners to record such vendors and report immediately to authorities.

“Kung may makita kayong nagbebenta ng fire extinguisher bago dumating ang inspector, i-video niyo at tawag agad sa 911. Wag kayong matakot, poproteksyonan namin kayo,” Remulla said.

(If you see someone selling a fire extinguisher before the inspector arrives, video it and call 911 immediately. Don’t be afraid, we will protect you.)

Remulla added that stopping these schemes requires the cooperation of the entire business sector, small and large alike.

He said one of the business owners who fell victim to the modus is his nephew in Cavite.

Remulla said around 1,000 BFP personnel may face complaints related to these illegal activities.

He added that this is on top of the 40 BFP officials and personnel who will face charges next week before the Office of the Ombudsman over corruption allegations spanning the past 10 years.

Remulla said this will include officials from the BFP national headquarters, including some retirees and members of the Bids and Awards Committee from 2014 to 2025.

The DILG chief earlier said the BFP receives over P15 million in kickbacks annually from different illegal schemes.

Remulla said these illegal activities affect middle-scale businesses, as they usually give in to the demands of fire inspectors to continue operations and avoid problems.

“Dito sa BFP kasi cancerous ang corruption. Pagpasok mo pa lang babayad ka ng 500,000. wala kang pambayad, ibabawi mo yan sa fire inspection o sa anong mang kotong niyo. So it becomes systemic, structural. The entire organization has been affected. So it will take time bago maayos namin to but slowly we're getting there,” Remulla said.

(At the BFP, corruption is cancerous. When you enter, you immediately pay 500,000. If you don’t have the money, you recover it through fire inspections or whatever extortion they impose. It becomes systemic, structural. The entire organization has been affected. It will take time to fix, but slowly we’re getting there.)

“Dito talaga sa BFP habang kaya kang isahan, iisahan ka. pero hindi nila ako kayang isahan habambuhay. Mahuhuli't mahuhuli ko rin yung mga yan. Kawawa naman ang mga negosyante natin. Ninety-nine of the employers of the Philippines are small and medium scale businesses. One hundred percent of them are victims of the BFP. Kailangan matigil ito. And I will not stop hanggang mapigilan natin lahat ito,” he added.

(At the BFP, they will target you individually if they can, but they can’t target me alone forever. I will catch them eventually. Our entrepreneurs suffer. Ninety-nine percent of employers in the Philippines are small and medium-scale businesses. One hundred percent of them are victims of the BFP. This must stop. And I will not stop until we prevent all of this.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)