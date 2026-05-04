Dimayuga, Tan rule Subic Bay International Triathlon U15 category

SUBIC – Diego Jose Dimayuga and Lauren Lee Tan dominated the Under-15 division of the Subic Bay International Triathlon (SuBIT) at Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales on Sunday.

Dimayuga finished the boys' super sprint race (375m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run) in 35 minutes and 59 seconds.

Teammate Pio Mishael Gabriel (36:31) placed second, followed by Cebuano Joseph Ian Caluste of Be Tritans (36:58).

Tan shared the limelight with Dimayuga after topping the girls’ division in 38:25.

Diego's younger sister, Naomi Rosalie, clocked 39:10 to grab the silver medal while Filipino-French Alaina Bouffaut (40:15) got the bronze medal.

"I was sick for two weeks. I only had a week to train for this tournament," the 15-year-old Dimayuga of Silang, Cavite said.

Dimayuga, Latonio and Caluste duplicated their performances at the National Age Group Triathlon held February.

Dimayuga, who also qualified for the national team in January, will join the Asian Youth Championships in Xuzhou, China on June 13 and 14.

"I'm excited to represent the country and my team (Get Coach'd Academy). I'll do my best to win," Dimayuga said.

Meanwhile, Qatar national team member Anes Khelili clocked 1:06:36 to prevail over Jarius Miguel Mejia of De La Salle Zobel Triathlon Team (1:06:38) and Lorenzo Claur of Baguio Benguet Triathlon (1:06:48) in the standard men 16-19 years division of the event organized by Triathlon Philippines and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

"I want to do my best. It's a pleasure to participate and it's an opportunity to develop my skills and improve my Asian ranking," the 16-year-old Khelili said.

"The course was very challenging. The weather is hotter here than back home. I hope to come back next year," the graduating Grade 12 student from Al Andalus School in Doha added.

In the women's division, Naomi Felicity Aytin of BYBS/GAS Coaching (1:23:33) won over Fynley Quiban (1:25:25) and Keirstein Ann Marie Tigullo (1:27:23).

Champions in the super tri-kids category were Marcus Jayden Balaquit and Danica Mireille Angodung (11-12), Rey Matthew Tundayag and Maiko Aleno (9-10), Ethan Geronimo and Jan Christel Culanag (7-8), and Thirdy Geronimo and Lucia Ysabel Sarmenta (6-under).

Other winners in standard age-group men's division were Earl James Ting of Be Tritans (20-29), Samuel Ebuen Bada of Olongapo Junior Trackers Multisport (30-39), Raffy Dolor of Artemis-Victory (40-49), John Erich Taca of Team Megawide (50-59) and Diosdado Soriano of BOST (60-over).

In the women's division, gold medalists were Jan Mikaela Caruncho of 2600 Tri Team (20-29), Sandra Inocillas-Pineda of Sante Barley Tri Team (30-39), Lady Ro Anne Alviar of UPLB Trantados (40-49) and Maria Beatriz Azcuna of Beer Racer Beer (50-over). (PNA)