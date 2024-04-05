Diocese shuts down San Isidro Labrador Parish Church

ON THE heels of the destruction and desecration committed on several religious items, the Diocese of Kabankalan has temporarily shut down the San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental.

In a statement, Kabankalan Bishop Louie Galbines ordered the temporary closure of the San Isidro Labrador Parish Church after several religious statues, as well as the Tabernacle were destroyed on April 3.

"The images of St. Joseph, San Isidro Labrador -- the parish patron, Immaculate Conception, two angels, and the Crucifix were partially and totally damaged. The Tabernacle was also disfigured. This untoward incident created a very painful impact on the faith and emotions of all Catholics in Binalbagan," said Galbines.

"The church will remain closed for a period of time," he added.

The prelate said that, as provided by the Canon 1211, the closure will provide the church the opportunity to repair physical and external damages caused by the perpetrator.

He also said that the shutdown will help in the healing of internal injury to the minds and hearts of the faithful caused by the desecration.

"While the physical and external damages may cause so much burden to the parish, it is the internal injury to the minds and hearts of the faithful that concern more to us," said the bishop.

"(Closure will) allow repair of the images to take place, and this time will also be utilized for all of us to do penitential act in order to effect complete healing to our very hearts and minds," added Galbines.

On Wednesday, around 6:30 a.m., while a Mass was ongoing, an individual ransacked and desecrated several religious images and items in the church.

Galbines said the suspect of the "unwarranted act," identified as Rolly Semira, is already in police custody.

Charges of malicious mischief, alarm and scandal, and interruption of religious worship have already been filed against Semira.

"He will be made to answer to the crime and damages he created," said Galbines. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)