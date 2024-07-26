Dioceses appeal for aid for calamity-hit NCR

AS METRO Manila rises from the calamity, several dioceses in the National Capital Region (NCR) are appealing for donations to support their ongoing relief operations for communities hit by the torrential rains and severe flooding brought by the southwest monsoon and by super typhoon Carina.

In separate social media posts, the Dioceses of Kalookan, Novaliches, and Cubao have sought for the faithful's support -- in cash or in kind -- for the benefit of those affected by the calamity.

"Our communities in Malabon, Navotas, and Kalookan are facing a devastating situation due to recent typhoons, high tide, and relentless heavy rain. Many families have lost their belongings and are still submerged to floodwaters. They are in dire need of our help.," said the Kalookan diocese.

"We appeal for donations to support families impacted by Typhoon Carina within the Diocese of Novaliches," said the Novaliches diocese.

"Caritas Cubao calls for Donations for the victims of Super Typhoon Carina," said the Cubao diocese.

On Wednesday, heavy rains and severe flooding brought by super typhoon Carina hit a large part of Luzon and left 36,319 families or 149,006 individuals displaced.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also left 21 dead, 15 injured, and five missing.

For the Diocese of Kalookan, donations may be sent via GCash Account (Ma. May Cano / 09064057271) or the PNB Peso Account (Caritas Kalookan, Inc. / 102970000911).

For the Diocese of Novaliches, donations may be sent via deposits to ΒPI Fairview East (Caritas Novaliches Inc. / 2741 0057 62).

For the Diocese of Cubao, cash donations may be deposited to its Metrobank Account (Roman Catholic Bishop of Cubao Inc, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish / 013-7-01354436-7).

For in-kind donations, the dioceses said donors may send food packs, such as rice, water, canned goods, biscuits, instant noodles, milk, and coffee.

They may also send hygiene products, such as medicine, soap, sanitary napkins, diapers, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and shampoo. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)