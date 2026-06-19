Diokno seeks to expand paternity leave to 105 days

MANILA – Recognizing the irreplaceable role of fathers in raising children and strengthening families, Akbayan Party-list Rep. Chel Diokno has filed a proposed measure seeking to expand paternity leave benefits for fathers from the current seven days to a total of 105 days.

Filed on Wednesday, House Bill No. 9891, or the proposed Paternity and Parental Leave Act (PAPA Leave Act), aims to promote responsible parenthood, strengthen family bonds, and improve child development outcomes by enabling fathers and caregivers to be more present during the critical early stages of a child's life.

Diokno said the proposed measure would increase paid paternity leave from the current seven days to 90 continuous days for live childbirth and 60 continuous days in cases of miscarriage or emergency termination of pregnancy.

The measure also introduces an additional 15 days of paid parental leave that may be availed of within one year from childbirth, either continuously or on separate occasions, bringing the total leave benefit to 105 days, aligning it with the 105-day maternity leave law.

"By investing in shared parenting, this measure advances gender equality, improves child and family wellbeing, and strengthens labor force participation. It affirms that childcare is not solely the responsibility of women, but a shared parental duty that must be actively supported by the State," Diokno said in a statement Friday.

However, Diokno warned that any father who fails to provide such care and support while on paternity or parental leave, is deemed to have committed an act of violence under Section 5 (i) of Republic Act 9262, otherwise known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

The PAPA Leave Act also broadens eligibility beyond married fathers, extending coverage to non-marital fathers and alternative caregivers who play a significant role in caring for newborns and young children.

To ensure that more Filipino workers benefit from the measure, the bill extends coverage to workers in the informal economy and voluntary members of the Social Security System (SSS), subject to contribution requirements.

Under the proposal, employers in the private sector will continue advancing paternity leave benefits and will be fully reimbursed by the SSS.

At the same time, it strengthens protections for employees by prohibiting dismissal, demotion, or discrimination against workers who avail of leave benefits.

To ensure compliance, the bill imposes penalties on employers and individuals who violate its provisions, including fines, imprisonment, and the revocation of business permits.

It also establishes accountability mechanisms to prevent the misuse of leave benefits. (PNA)