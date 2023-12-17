Dipolog bishop takes reign as laity commission head

DIPOLOG Bishop Severo Caermare is the new chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)–Episcopal Commission on the Laity (ECLA).

In a report by CBCP News, Caermare has now assumed the chairmanship of the CBCP-ECLA after the previous head, Tarlac Bishop Enrique Macaraeg, passed away last October.

"The 54-year-old took over the chairmanship of the CBCP-ECLA from the late Bishop Enrique Macaraeg," said CBCP News, the official news agency of the CBCP.

Prior to assuming the new post, Caermare was already serving as the vice chairman of CBCP-ECLA.

Macaraeg was serving his first term as ECLA chair when he succumbed to cardiac arrest in October while playing basketball.

The CBCP established the ECLA back in 1950.

The ECLA is mandated to facilitate the work of the CBCP with the various national lay groups and diocesan councils of the laity. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)