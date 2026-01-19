Discaya accused of fronting Romualdez in buying house in posh subdivision

TWO witnesses identified on Monday, January 19, 2026, embattled contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya as the person who supposedly named former House Speaker Martin Romualdez as the buyer of a house in an exclusive subdivision in Makati City.

During the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing into irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects, one of the two female witnesses said they came face to face with Discaya on February 1, 2024, while they were in the process of vacating the house at No. 13 Tamarind Street, South Forbes Park, after receiving an eviction notice.

During their encounter, she said Discaya forced them to immediately leave the property, saying it had already been bought by Romualdez.

Discaya, however, denied the testimonies, saying he had never been to the exclusive subdivision.

In one of his video statements, former Ako Bicol Party-list representative Zaldy Co said that on one occasion, he was informed by Romualdez that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. had ordered him to buy the house at No. 13 Tamarind Street, South Forbes Park, to serve as storage for money from “collections and deliveries.”

Co said that in 2024, while discussions on the proposed 2025 national budget were ongoing, Department of Justice Undersecretary Jojo Cadiz met him along with Romualdez and told them that Marcos was displeased for not receiving any “remittances.”

Co said he personally delivered to Cadiz, as ordered by Romualdez, P200 million on December 2, 2024, and P800 million on December 5, 2024, at South Forbes Park. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)