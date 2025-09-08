Discaya couple tags congressmen, DPWH officials in flood project corruption

THE Discaya couple, owner of two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025, has named several congressmen and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials allegedly involved in corruption in flood-mitigating projects.

In a joint sworn statement of spouses Pacifico and Sarah Discaya, which they read during the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry into irregularities in the flood control projects on Monday, September 8, 2025, the couple exposed a “system” where contractors had to “pay” lawmakers from the House of Representatives in order to continue doing business with the government.

“Sabi nila, dapat tanggapin namin ang realidad na dapat kaming magbayad sa mga mambabatas kung gusto pa naming magpatuloy na magkaroon ng projects sa gobyerno. Kung hindi, binabala nila na matatanggal sa listahan ang kumpanya namin at hindi na makakakuha ng kahit anong proyekto… Hindi namin ginusto kailanman na mapasama sa ganitong sistema, pero kailangan naming magpatuloy para sa pamilya at mga empleyado,” Pacifico said.

(They said we should accept the reality that we have to pay lawmakers if we want to continue getting government projects. Otherwise, they warned that our company would be removed from the list and would no longer be able to secure any project… We never wanted to be part of such a system, but we have to carry on for the sake of our family and employees.)

“Ang hinihingi nilang porsyento ay hindi bababa sa 10 percent at umaabot pa sa 25 percent, na naging kundisyon upang hindi maipit ang implementasyon ng kontrata. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ito ay ibinibigay namin sa kanila ng cash. Ang bawat transaksyon ay may karampatang voucher at ledger na nagsasaad ng mga araw kung kailan nila ito natanggap,” he added.

(The percentage they demanded was no less than 10 percent and could reach up to 25 percent, which became a condition to prevent delays in the implementation of the contract. We gave this to them in cash. Each transaction had a corresponding voucher and ledger indicating the dates when they received it.)

The couple named the following personalities as involved in the scheme: