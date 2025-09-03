Discaya-owned construction firms lose licenses

THE Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) has ordered the revocation of the licenses of construction firms owned by Sarah and Pacifico Discaya, who were among the personalities in bad light amid the ongoing government investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

The PCAB issued Resolution No. 075, series of 2025, dated September 1, 2025, ordering the revocation of the following construction firms, which share common ownership and joined similar bidding processes simultaneously:

Alpha and Omega Construction

St. Timothy Construction

St. Gerrard Construction

Elite General Contractor and Development Corp

St. Matthew General Contractor & Development

Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor

YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply

Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor & Dev’t Corp.

Way Maker OPC

The PCAB is an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry.

During the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the anomalous flood control projects on Monday, Sarah admitted to owning nine construction firms that, on several occasions, competed against each other in DPWH biddings for infrastructure projects.

The PCAB said such admission “establishes a scheme of joint or multiple bidding participation designed to influence the outcome of public bidding, manipulate results, and corner public projects, thereby undermining transparency, fairness, and competition in violation of procurement laws and licensing requirements.”

“Whereas, that after thorough evaluation of the statements made by Ms. Discaya, the PCAB Board concludes that the continued accreditation of these corporations is inimical to public interest, industry integrity, and government procurement transparency,” the order reads.

The PCAB also said it would endorse the case to the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice for the determination of possible criminal liabilities.

Of the nine construction firms owned and controlled by the Discayas, two were among the top 15 contractors that cornered the most flood control projects from 2022 to 2025.

During the same period, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts.

Among the projects was one inspected by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Barangay Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan, on August 15.

Marcos himself flagged the “failed project” worth P96.4 million, which was awarded to St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

He learned that no dredging or desiltation had taken place in the area as part of the flood control project.

“St. Timothy ang kontratista dito, kaya titingnan natin. Kailangan pasagutin natin kung bakit ganito ginawa nila... mas mabuti pa dapat pumunta sila rito, makita nila gaano kahirap ang buhay na binigay nila sa mga kababayan natin,” the President said following the inspection.

(St. Timothy is the contractor here, so we will look into this. We need to make them explain why they did it this way… it would be better if they came here themselves to see how difficult a life they have given our fellow citizens.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)