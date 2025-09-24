Discayas, 3 ex-DPWH engineers now ‘protected witnesses’

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday, September 24, 2025, that several personalities critical to the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects are now considered “protected witnesses.”

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said among the protected witnesses are contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Henry Alcantara, Jaypee Mendoza, and Brice Hernandez.

“After hearing them, nag-usap-usap kami, and we decided that that’s the least we can do right now,” Remulla said.

(After hearing them, we discussed it among ourselves, and we decided that’s the least we can do right now.)

“We will give them the protection needed to continue with the revelations,” he added.

Remulla said they will tap the Philippine National Police (PNP) to provide protection not only to the individuals but also to their families.

“Papaalam na natin sa PNP ‘yung kanilang kinalalagyan para meron nang roronda kung saan man sila naroroon. Talagang paparamdam natin sa kanila na hindi natin sila papabayaan,” he said.

(We will inform the PNP of their whereabouts so patrols can be deployed where they are. We want them to truly feel that we will not abandon them.)

The justice secretary, however, clarified that the five individuals are not yet considered state witnesses, a status that would completely free them from criminal liability.

Remulla said the former DPWH personnel are providing more information to show their good faith in cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The five protected witnesses earlier visited the DOJ office in Manila and met with Remulla for the evaluation of their affidavits related to irregularities in infrastructure projects.

“Mga pangalang hindi nababanggit na ngayon ay nababanggit at maaaring i-ugnay sa mga taong hindi pa nababanggit,” Remulla said.

(Names that were not previously mentioned are now being mentioned, and they can be linked to people who have not yet been identified.)

“Ako naman ay natutuwa na nariyan sila upang magbigay ng impormasyon sa atin at ‘yang mga impormasyon na ‘yan ay talagang makakatulong sa mga kasong ating ipapataw at mga taong ihahabla natin,” he added.

(I am glad that they are here to provide us with information, and that information will truly help with the cases we will file and the people we will charge.)

Remulla earlier said the five individuals should first return the ill-gotten funds to the government before they can be considered state witnesses.

The five protected witnesses, in their affidavits, implicated several personalities including senators, congressmen, and DPWH top officials allegedly involved in corruption in flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)