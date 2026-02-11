Discayas’ infamous Rolls-Royce sold

THE infamous 2013 Rolls-Royce Cullinan of controversial contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya has found a new owner.

During the public auction conducted by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Tuesday, February 11, 2026, the said vehicle was sold at a bid price of P29,026,000.00 against a floor price of P29,025,132.58.

Nine more luxury vehicles, seven of which were recovered from the Discayas, were also auctioned off, but these were declared under “failed bidding.”

The winning bidder was Pio Velasco, founder and owner of Igorot Stone Kingdom in Baguio City, a Baguio-based cultural theme park that honors Cordilleran heritage.

“Our first purpose is to save it from eventual destruction, if ever, and to preserve a piece of history. This car is historical kasi nga it opened the floodgates, the interest of the nation, to this rampant corruption,” Velasco told reporters.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the world’s most luxurious sport utility vehicles, was among a batch of luxury cars seized by the BOC from the Discayas amid the flood control controversy.

On November 20, three vehicles of the Discayas — the Mercedes-Benz G500 (2019) Brabus, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (2022), and the Lincoln Navigator (2022) — were sold for P38.2 million during a BOC auction.

In December, the Discayas’ Toyota Tundra 2022 was bought for P3,480,000.00, while the Toyota Sequoia 2023 was sold for P6 million.

The floor prices of the Toyota Tundra and Sequoia were set at P3,473,253.97 and P4,669,554.50, respectively.

The BOC earlier said it is expecting to collect a total of P103,865,125.97 from auctioning all the recovered vehicles from the Discayas.

The Discaya couple owns two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

Over the past three years, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects.

The BOC said the funds collected from the auction will go to the nation’s coffers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)