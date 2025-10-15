Discayas refuse to further cooperate in ICI probe

THE Discaya couple, owners of two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most flood control projects from the government between 2022 and 2025, have opted not to cooperate in the investigation of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

In a press conference, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said the matter was discussed during the third appearance of Sara and Pacifico Discaya before the commission on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

“Upon the advice of their counsel, they invoked their right against self-incrimination and manifested that they will no longer cooperate with the investigation being conducted by the ICI,” he said.

“Basically, they explained that they believed cooperating with the ICI would result in a favorable recommendation from the commission as state witnesses,” he added.

Hosaka said the Disayas’ withdrawal as ICI witnesses was based on the statement of ICI member and former Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, who said he saw no person or witness who may be recommended by the commission as a state witness.

He, however, assured that the Discayas’ decision would not affect the ICI’s investigation, noting that the couple’s previous testimonies and affidavits were already sufficient for the case buildup against those involved in the alleged anomalous flood control projects.

“Marami naman tayong mapagkukunan ng information. In fact, ang dami nang nagte-testify, and pagdudugtung-dugtungin lahat ’yan para makuha natin lahat ng nangyari, at mairekomenda natin na ma-file-an itong mga taong ito,” Hosaka said.

(We have many sources of information. In fact, a lot of people are already testifying, and we will connect all of those to piece together what really happened and recommend the filing of charges against those involved.)

“But definitely, we will get to the bottom of this. We will continue our investigation para malaman natin kung sino talaga ang may sala (to find out who is truly at fault),” he added.

Over the past three years, the Discayas’ firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects.

During congressional hearings, the couple tagged several congressmen allegedly receiving kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

They also revealed alleged bid rigging in flood control contracts of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The Discayas were earlier charged with a P7.1-billion tax evasion case filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)