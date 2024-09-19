Dismissed police official, driver arrested over disappearance of beauty queen

POLICE arrested dismissed Police Major Allan de Castro and his driver over the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Christine Camilon.

A report from the Batangas police said De Castro and Jeffrey Magpantay were both arrested on Saturday, September 14, in Barangay Caloocan, Balayan town, during the service of an arrest warrant issued by the Batangas Regional Trial Court Branch 3 for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

There was no bail recommended for both of the accused.

Camilon was last seen in a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12, 2023.

Magpantay was pinpointed as one of the three male persons who transferred a bloody body of a woman whose physical features matched Camilon from one vehicle to another in a remote area in Bauang, Batangas.

The said vehicle where the woman’s body was said to be transferred was recovered in Batangas City and the hair strands and blood stains found inside matched the parents of Camilon.

De Castro was dismissed from the service for grave misconduct after he admitted to then-PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda that he had an illicit affair with Camilon.

De Castro and Magpantay both denied involvement in Camilon’s disappearance. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)