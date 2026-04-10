Dita Angara-Mathay named as new Tourism secretary

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed trade representative to Tokyo, Japan, Dita Angara-Mathay, as the secretary for the Department of Tourism.

Mathay, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), served as commercial counselor at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo, where she led strategic partnerships with Japanese industries, one of the Philippines’ key sources of investment, technology, and tourism.

“Her appointment reflects the administration’s push to position tourism not only as a cultural showcase, but as a strong driver of jobs, businesses, and regional development,” the PCO said in a statement.

It said the newly appointed Tourism secretary, throughout her career, also led programs that link global partnerships to concrete outcomes on the ground, supporting enterprise development, strengthening industries, and expanding opportunities for Filipino businesses, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“With her appointment, the administration aims to further align tourism with economic growth attracting more investments, supporting local industries, and ensuring that the gains from tourism are felt across the regions,” the PCO added.

Mathay’s appointment came almost a month after former Tourism secretary Christina Frasco was given a new role as presidential adviser for sustainable and resilient communities.

Frasco was removed from the office amid criticism over “self-promotion” through the agency’s promotional materials. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)