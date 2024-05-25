Divorce bill passage a challenge to the Church ministry, says Cardinal Advincula 

MANILA Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula on Saturday, May 25, 2024, said he sees the passage of the divorce bill in the House of Representatives as a looming challenge to the Catholic Church, especially to its ministry on matrimony, and in helping problematic marriages.

In a radio interview, Advincula said they view the bill's passage as a challenge that requires recalibrated efforts from the Catholic Church.

"We take it as a challenge to recalibrate our efforts in ministering to couples in difficult situations. There is a need to truly accompany them in their perilous journey as a couple and as a family," said Advincula.

"The passage of divorce bill in the House of Representatives should not deter us from working doubly hard for the sake of marriage and the family," he added.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to legalize absolute divorce in the country.

Voting 126-109 with 20 abstentions, the lawmakers passed the bill that seeks to institute absolute divorce as an alternative mode of dissolving an irreparably broken or dysfunctional marriage in the country.

Advincula said the divorce law is not a magic pill that can solve marital problems.

"The fact remains that divorce is not the ultimate solution to problematic unions,” he said.

Instead of legalizing divorce, the Cardinal said it would be better if the prevailing mechanisms for couples, such as annulment, will just be amended.

"It is our hope that Congress may reform such existing legal remedies so that they do not become burdensome for couples in need of them," said Advincula. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)