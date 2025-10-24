Dizon asks NBI, private groups to background check new DPWH officials

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and some private organizations for a thorough background check on the 14 newly appointed officials of the agency.

In a statement, Secretary Vince Dizon said he wrote separate letters to the NBI, Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) for an in-depth checking on the new members of the DPWH.

He said the independent vetting and background checking aim to ensure transparency and integrity of newly appointed officials.

They are: Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain; Undersecretaries Arthur Bisnar, Ador Canlas, Nicasio Conti, Charles Calima, Samuel Rufino Turgano, Ricardo Bernabe III, and officer-in-charge Undersecretary Lara Marisse Esquibil; and Assistant Secretaries Nerie Bueno, Assistant Secretary Medmier Malig, Michael Villafranca, Constante Llanes, Jr., Michelle De Vera and Suzanne Marie Liwanag.

The DPWH chief addressed his letters to NBI Director Jaime Santiago, ICD Chair Benedicta Baladad, MAP president Alfredo Panlilio and PCCI president Consul Enunina Mangio.

“In line with the continuing thrust of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DWH) to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service, we are implementing a comprehensive vetting and background check program for all high-ranking/key officials of the Department,” Dizon said in his request.

“This initiative reflects our shared belief that transparency should not only govern the implementation of public infrastructure projects, but also guide the selection and evaluation of the men and women entrusted to lead them. In this regard, we respectfully seek your assistance in deeper vetting and providing any information you may have regarding the appointees…,” he added.

The request was made in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to clean up and launch reforms in the DPWH.

“The President has repeatedly said that the DPWH should be cleaned up and not defended. This is part of the reform and cleaning that we are doing that our colleagues should be incorruptible and sincere in serving the Filipino people,” Dizon said.

Partnerships

Meanwhile, Dizon signed separate memorandums of agreement (MOA) with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) in connection with the effort of the government to recover funds earmarked for government projects.

During their signing on Thursday at the DPWH main office in Port Area, Manila, Dizon and AMLC Executive Director Matthew David agreed to cooperate and provide information for a comprehensive financial examination and investigation of the transactions of former DPWH officials and contractors involved in anomalous flood control projects.

He said the administration of President Marcos will ensure the funds that Filipinos have worked hard for are recovered.

“The President has repeatedly said: we must return this money that was lost to our countrymen,” he said.

In the MOA, the DPWH and AMLC will provide information to monitor and investigate possible money laundering transactions and financial crimes to expedite the recovery of public funds.

The agreement will also expedite proceedings to freeze the accounts of the involved individuals in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Dizon also thanked David for his swift action in freezing almost 2,000 accounts involved in anomalous projects.

According to the AMLC chief, some PHP5.2 billion worth of assets of officials and contractors linked to the flood control mess have already been frozen.

On the other hand, Dizon and PCC Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo have agreed on the proper implementation of Republic Act 10667 or the Philippine Competition Act, to ensure fair and unbiased contractor selection in projects, as well as the return of public money related to ghost flood control and substandard projects.

During the signing of the MOA, the two agencies agreed to expedite the referral of fines against contractors involved in bidding fraud and manipulation, as well as other violations of the law.

Dizon said the agreement is part of the reform to clean up the DPWH and return to the government of the funds allocated for public projects.

“This is the first of its kind in terms of public infrastructure, where the DPWH has signed a long-term agreement with PCC in order to safeguard the people’s money and also recover the people’s money from any anomalous contracts that have been entered into as a result of rigged procurement activities,” he said.

Dizon also thanked Aguinaldo for the PCC's swift action in the 12 cases filed by the DPWH regarding bid rigging against five contractors.

In a related development, Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD) Chairperson Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia called for fairness and sobriety amid allegations linking First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos to supposed irregularities in flood control projects, saying that “integrity should never be tried by gossip nor condemned by speculation.”

“It is unfortunate that in this age of instant outrage, people are too quick to judge and too slow to verify. The First Lady is not a public contractor, not a government official, and yet she is being unfairly dragged into issues without proof,” he said.

Goitia said the call to investigate the First Lady, reportedly made by a private advocacy group, should not be allowed to turn into what he called “a fishing expedition disguised as a crusade.”

“Accountability is the essence of good governance, but so is fairness,” he said. “When an accusation is made without basis, it ceases to be a civic act and becomes political demolition."

He added the First Lady’s decades-long record as a lawyer and educator reflects professionalism and restraint, not political interference.

“She has always carried herself with dignity and independence. Those who know her work know that she operates within the law and above partisanship,” the ABKD head said. (PNA)