Dizon looking at hybrid flood control projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is looking into combining concrete and nature-based components in flood control structures in flood-prone areas, particularly in Pampanga and Bulacan.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday said the department is studying the use of hybrid structures for flood mitigation projects.

“I think we need to take a broader look at how things are being done elsewhere. Let’s look at countries that have already successfully implemented this,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting with officials of the department, Haskoning Phils. Inc., and Project NOAH at the DPWH Central Office in Manila.

“They’ve already gone through the process…as was mentioned earlier, they used to rely heavily on concrete — it was all concrete. But in some cases, they are actually tearing down those concrete structures. They are shifting toward more nature-based solutions,” he added.

Dizon noted that not all projects can use nature-based structures, as some require concrete.

“Not everything can be nature-based, though. There are instances where concrete is truly necessary,” he said.

“But we need to study this carefully and learn from those who have the expertise and have done it right, so we don't end up wasting money again,” he added.

Dizon also noted that the areas where the department plans to implement these projects are in northern Luzon.

“So our focus right now is the North Manila Bay towns — Hagonoy, Paombong, parts of Malolos (Bulacan); Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan (Pampanga),” he said. (PNA)