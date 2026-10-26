Dizon, Lopez swap posts in Cabinet revamp

CABINET secretaries Vince Dizon and Giovanni Lopez will switch posts in a reshuffle ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to accelerate reforms in the transportation and public works sectors.

In a press briefing on Monday, October 26, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Lino Cayetano announced that Dizon would return to head the Department of Transportation (DOTr), while Lopez would take over the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Dizon served as transportation secretary from February to August 2025 before Marcos appointed him DPWH chief effective September 1, 2025, following the resignation of then-Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan amid controversy over irregularities in flood control projects.

Lopez, then a DOTr undersecretary, was appointed acting transportation secretary following Dizon’s transfer.

Cayetano said the reshuffle reflected the President’s push to put the right people in positions where they could deliver the most.

“In the President’s own words: ‘We are shifting gears to accelerate reform,” Cayetano said.

“He (Dizon) has also been tasked to push the completion of critical mass transport projects, so workers and students spend less time on the road and more time with their families,” Cayetano said.

Lopez, meanwhile, will oversee efforts to sustain reforms at the DPWH and accelerate infrastructure projects.

“He (Lopez) has also been tasked to speed up the roads, bridges, and other government infrastructure projects Filipino communities need,” Cayetano added./ TPM