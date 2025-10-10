Dizon orders suspension of road reblocking activities

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon ordered on Friday, October 10, 2025, the suspension of all road reblocking activities until further notice.

In a press conference, Dizon said he will issue a department order on the indefinite suspension of road reblocking works, excluding ongoing maintenance damaged pavements, on the basis of possible corruption, noting that some roads were being reblocked despite not having any issues.

“Bakit ba ang DPWH binabakbak ang mga kalye na parang okay naman para lang gawin ulit. Well, siguro, sa maraming pagkakataon, alam na natin kung bakit. Kasi pinagkakakitaan lang iyon. Pinagkakakitaan yung pagsisira. Pinagkakakitaan din 'yung paggagawa ulit,” he said.

(Why does the DPWH keep tearing up roads that seem perfectly fine just to redo them? Well, in many cases, we already know why — because there’s money to be made from it. They profit from the demolition, and they profit again from the reconstruction.)

Dizon cited two reportedly fictitious road reblocking activities in Bocaue, Bulacan and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.

He said the agency will come up with policies to prevent corruption in road reblocking works.

Dizon urged the public to report to the agency suspicious and questionable road works in their areas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)