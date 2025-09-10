Dizon requests for immigration lookout order vs. ex-DPWH exec

MANILA –The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against former undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.

In a letter addressed to DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon requested the DOJ to monitor any flight plan of the former DPWH official to prevent delay in the ongoing investigation into alleged ghost and substandard flood control projects.

Dizon made the same request last week for 43 former and current DPWH officials and contractors.

He said the immediate release of the ILBO is important, noting of a similar request from lawmakers who want to invite Bernardo to congressional probes.

Bernardo previously denied involvement in irregularities. He also said he was not sacked but is just on medical leave from July 28 to Oct. 27.

Dizon likewise urged the Bureau of Immigration and other law enforcement agencies to be on alert to prevent any attempt by Bernardo to leave the country.

An ILBO is for monitoring purposes only, and is not sufficient to prohibit departure from the Philippines.

If encountered, BI officers are instructed to promptly relay to the DOJ and the House of Representatives any pertinent information regarding the travel and to check if there are new orders against the subjects. (PNA)