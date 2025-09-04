Dizon sacks suspended Bulacan DPWH official

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said Thursday, September 4, 2025, that he has already ordered the dismissal of embattled former Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara amid the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects across the country.

“He is now dismissed. I will call for the summary dismissal of Henry Alcantara,” Dizon said in an interview with reporters during his inspection of a flood control project in Barangay Sipat, Plaridel, Bulacan.

Dizon said he also instructed the DPWH legal service to recommend the filing of appropriate charges against Alcantara before the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Well, obviously, this is criminal. Pagnanakaw ito e (This is theft), P100 million... We will recommend the filing of charges with the Ombudsman,” he added.

During the House Joint Committees on Public Accounts, Public Works and Highways, and Good Government and Public Accountability inquiry into the irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects, Alcantara said he started working in the agency in 1994 and rose through the ranks of the DPWH.

In 2019, under the leadership of DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, Alcantara said he was promoted as the district engineer of Bulacan’s First Engineering District, handling infrastructure projects in the provincial capital city of Malolos and adjacent municipalities of Bulakan (Bulacan), Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Pulilan, Balagtas, Bustos, Guiguinto, and Plaridel, which are among the most flood-prone areas in the province.

From 2022 to 2025, government records showed that Bulacan’s First Engineering District had a total of 450 flood control projects with a total cost of P28.9 billion, the largest project cost among the implementing offices of the DPWH.

Among the projects in Alcantara’s area of jurisdiction was the reinforced concrete river wall project in Barangay Piel, Baliwag, which was found to be a ghost project by no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. himself during an inspection on August 20.

During Tuesday’s House hearing, Alcantara admitted signing the certificate of completion of the P55 million project, which was supposedly implemented by Sysms Construction Trading.

Alcantara said he relied on his team’s inspection report and did not check the project himself.

He also admitted that he was the final approving authority in paying the contractor for the project.

There were also at least two more projects under Alcantara that were flagged.

These included the P96.4 million flood control project awarded to St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

Marcos inspected the project on August 15 and learned that no dredging or desiltation had taken place in the area as part of the flood control project.

Alcantara was also in hot water for violating the Administrative Code of 1987, which prohibits government personnel from participating in casino gambling.

He admitted using fake IDs to enter the casino along with his former assistant district engineer, Brice Hernandez.

As of Thursday morning, Alcantara has yet to issue a statement regarding the dismissal order. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)