Dizon says filing of cases vs. erring DPWH officials to continue

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will continue to file charges against its officials and personnel involved in anomalous flood control projects.

At the Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel on Friday, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon vowed to pursue cases against erring DPWH officials before the Office of the Ombudsman.

“We will continue referring cases before the Office of the Ombudsman,” he said.

Asked on what the charges are and the names of the persons involved, the DPWH chief said, “We will let the Ombudsman to make the announcement.”

Over 40 individuals including at least 20 personnel and officials of the DPWH have been slapped with graft and corruption charges over their involvement in questionable flood control projects.

Maharlika Highway

Meanwhile, Dizon noted that the works being done along Maharlika Highway, stretching from Luzon, and on to Visayas and Mindanao, are temporary, short-term solution.

“What we are doing now along Maharlika Highways is just temporary short-term solution as we want our travelers to have smooth travels this Holy Week,” he said.

“Current projects now are reblocking, only few segments left. We need to finish the works before Holy Week,” Dizon said.

After Lent, the more comprehensive works would be done, he noted.

“After Holy Week, we will start with the procurement and bidding for the extensive rehabilitation projects,” he said.

The projects cover the provinces of Quezon, Bicol, Camarines Sur, Albay and Samar.

Asked on what is their estimated budget, Dizon said, “We don’t have the estimate yet, what we have right now are the designs.”

He said they are looking to finish the projects by June 2027. (PNA)