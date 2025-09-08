Dizon seeks employees' help in getting rid of 'bad eggs' in DPWH

MANILA – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon on Monday sought the help of the agency's employees in weeding out unscrupulous individuals from the department.

During his first flag-raising ceremony as head of DPWH, Dizon urged the officials and rank-and-file workers to support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to cleanse the department amid issues of corruption hounding it.

"Help me. Let's help the President. We have seen that there are indeed bad people here. Help me get rid of them," he said in his message.

"Let us not allow a few bad eggs to destroy this entire institution and to destroy the country," Dizon added.

He said, despite the challenges the DPWH is currently facing, he believes that there are still many honest and good employees in the agency.

"I believe that the vast majority of you... are good, honest, hardworking, and loyal government workers of this country. We have to save DPWH," Dizon said.

In a social media post last week, Marcos said Dizon's mission in the DPWH is to "clean up corruption, end ghost projects and ensure every peso spent truly protects and serves our people."

A former Department of Transportation secretary, Dizon replaced Manuel Bonoan, who resigned as DPWH chief effective Sept. 1 to take responsibility over alleged anomalies in multibillion-peso flood control projects under his watch.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives are currently conducting separate investigations into the alleged corruption involving government flood control projects. (PNA)