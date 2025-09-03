Dizon seeks immigration lookout order vs DPWH officials, contractors

NEWLY appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has sought the issuance of an immigration lookout bulletin order (Ilbo) against several DPWH officials and contractors amid the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects across the country.
In an interview with reporters Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Dizon said he sent a letter request to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for the issuance of an immigration lookout bulletin against the following DPWH officials and contractors:
Henry C. Alcantara, officer-in-charge (OIC)–assistant regional director
Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, OIC–district engineer
Jaypee D. Mendoza, OIC–assistant district engineer
Ernesto C. Galang, engineer, planning and design section
John Michael E. Ramos, engineer, construction section
Norberto L. Santos, engineer, quality assurance and hydrology section
Jaime R. Hernandez, engineer, maintenance section
Floralyn Y. Simbulan, administrative section
Juanito C. Mendoza, finance section
Benedict J. Matawaran, engineer, procurement unit
Alex H. Abelido, president, Legacy Construction Corporation
Cezarah C. Discaya and Pacifico F. Discaya, president and authorized managing officer, respectively, Alpha & Omega General Contractor and Development Corp.
Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando, owner/manager, St. Timothy Construction Corporation
Allan B. Quirante, owner/proprietor, QM Builders
Erni G. Baggao, owner/proprietor, EGB Construction Corporation
Eumir S. Villanueva, president, Topnotch Catalyst Builders, Inc.
Lawrence R. Lubiano, president, Centerways Construction and Development, Inc.
Aderma Angelie D. Alcazar, president/CEO, Sunwest Inc.
Edgar S. Acosta, president, Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp.
Wilfredo M. Natividad, owner/general manager, Triple 8 Construction & Supply, Inc.
Romeo C. Miranda, president/authorized managing officer, Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies
Mark Allan V. Arevalo, general manager, Wawao Builders
Marjorie O. Samidan, authorized managing officer, MG Samidan Construction
Luisito R. Tiqui, president, L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc.
Ryan Willie D. Uy, proprietor, Road Edge Trading & Development Services
“In addition to the issuance of Ilbo, may we further request that the Bureau of Immigration be instructed to immediately inform the DPWH and other law enforcement agencies of any information regarding the impending travel of these individuals,” the letter read.
Dizon said this is to ensure that the ongoing investigation into the irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects will proceed without delay.
He added that it is also part of the order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to hold those involved in the bogus projects accountable.
Dizon said he has also ordered the suspension of all locally funded DPWH projects across the country for the next two weeks to allow a review of the agency’s bidding process.
He said the order covers flood control, road, and bridge projects to be bid out by the DPWH’s national, regional, and district offices.
“I’m giving our new team two weeks maximum to put safeguards in the bidding process,” said Dizon.
“The President does not want any more money of the government thrown out to the river,” he added.
Upon taking his oath as the new DPWH secretary, Dizon ordered all of the agency’s personnel, from top to bottom, to submit their courtesy resignations in a bid to cleanse the agency amid massive corruption allegations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)