Dizon seeks immigration lookout order vs DPWH officials, contractors

NEWLY appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has sought the issuance of an immigration lookout bulletin order (Ilbo) against several DPWH officials and contractors amid the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects across the country.

In an interview with reporters Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Dizon said he sent a letter request to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for the issuance of an immigration lookout bulletin against the following DPWH officials and contractors:

Henry C. Alcantara, officer-in-charge (OIC)–assistant regional director

Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, OIC–district engineer

Jaypee D. Mendoza, OIC–assistant district engineer

Ernesto C. Galang, engineer, planning and design section

John Michael E. Ramos, engineer, construction section

Norberto L. Santos, engineer, quality assurance and hydrology section

Jaime R. Hernandez, engineer, maintenance section

Floralyn Y. Simbulan, administrative section

Juanito C. Mendoza, finance section

Benedict J. Matawaran, engineer, procurement unit

Alex H. Abelido, president, Legacy Construction Corporation

Cezarah C. Discaya and Pacifico F. Discaya, president and authorized managing officer, respectively, Alpha & Omega General Contractor and Development Corp.

Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando, owner/manager, St. Timothy Construction Corporation

Allan B. Quirante, owner/proprietor, QM Builders

Erni G. Baggao, owner/proprietor, EGB Construction Corporation

Eumir S. Villanueva, president, Topnotch Catalyst Builders, Inc.

Lawrence R. Lubiano, president, Centerways Construction and Development, Inc.

Aderma Angelie D. Alcazar, president/CEO, Sunwest Inc.

Edgar S. Acosta, president, Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp.

Wilfredo M. Natividad, owner/general manager, Triple 8 Construction & Supply, Inc.

Romeo C. Miranda, president/authorized managing officer, Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies

Mark Allan V. Arevalo, general manager, Wawao Builders

Marjorie O. Samidan, authorized managing officer, MG Samidan Construction

Luisito R. Tiqui, president, L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc.

Ryan Willie D. Uy, proprietor, Road Edge Trading & Development Services

“In addition to the issuance of Ilbo, may we further request that the Bureau of Immigration be instructed to immediately inform the DPWH and other law enforcement agencies of any information regarding the impending travel of these individuals,” the letter read.

Dizon said this is to ensure that the ongoing investigation into the irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects will proceed without delay.

He added that it is also part of the order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to hold those involved in the bogus projects accountable.

Dizon said he has also ordered the suspension of all locally funded DPWH projects across the country for the next two weeks to allow a review of the agency’s bidding process.

He said the order covers flood control, road, and bridge projects to be bid out by the DPWH’s national, regional, and district offices.

“I’m giving our new team two weeks maximum to put safeguards in the bidding process,” said Dizon.

“The President does not want any more money of the government thrown out to the river,” he added.

Upon taking his oath as the new DPWH secretary, Dizon ordered all of the agency’s personnel, from top to bottom, to submit their courtesy resignations in a bid to cleanse the agency amid massive corruption allegations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)