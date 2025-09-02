Dizon to abolish DPWH internal investigation body

NEWLY appointed secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Vince Dizon said he will order the abolishment of the internal investigation committee tasked to look into the agency’s anomalous flood control projects.

In a radio interview, Dizon said he does not see the logic behind the creation of the DPWH internal investigation committee.

The committee was created on the orders of resigned DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan.

“Hindi po ako naniniwala na puwedeng imbestigahan ng isang ahensiya ang kaniyang sarili. Hindi po pupuwede 'yun,” said Dizon.

(I do not believe that an agency can investigate itself. That is not possible.)

Dizon said upon taking office, he will gather all the information related to the anomalous flood control projects of the DPWH and forward it to the independent body, which will be created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to look into flood control anomalies.

“Ang gagawin lang po natin pagpasok natin is we will gather the information at ipapasa po natin ito sa independent commission dahil sila lang po ang sa tingin ko may karapatan na mag-imbestiga,” he added.

(What we will do is to gather the information and then pass it on to the independent commission, because they are the only ones who, in my view, have the authority to investigate.)

The investigative body, which will include forensic investigators, lawyers, justices, and prosecutors, will also be instructed to recommend the legal actions to be taken against individuals and entities involved in corruption not only in flood control but in all DPWH projects.

Dizon’s first order as the DPWH secretary was for all DPWH officials and employees “from top to bottom” to submit their courtesy resignation amid the cleansing of the agency. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)