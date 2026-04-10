Dizon vows completion of bypass roads

MANILA – As part of the effort of the Marcos administration to provide easy and safe travel to the public, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) continues to inspect bypass roads in the country, the latest of which is in the province of Tarlac.

In a news release, the DPWH said Secretary Vince Dizon on Thursday visited two bypass roads, namely Estrada Bypass Road in Capas, and the Concepcion-Bamban Bypass Road in Bamban, with the latter’s construction stalled since 2020 due to right-of-way and budgetary issues.

The nearly 9-km Estrada Bypass Road is expected to cut travel time for those coming from the north to the commercial centers in Tarlac.

“As for farmers, instead of taking Manila North Road and going through the town of Capas, this will serve as an alternate route that is faster, particularly in the delivery of agricultural products such as rice, corn, and sugarcane,” the news release said.

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered to focus on bypass road projects that will serve as alternative routes for more economical travel amid the continuous rise of fuel prices. (PNA)