DMAP's DigiCon returns to accelerate Philippines’ tech ‘revolution’

THE Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), the country’s center of excellence and innovation in digital marketing, will spearhead the movement toward mastering the digital landscape when it hosts the 9th edition of the annual Digital Congress (DigiCon), with the theme, Revolution, on October 15 to 16, 2024, in Newport City, Metro Manila.

This major annual digital convention will gather global and local industry experts, thought leaders, and technology pioneers to drive innovation and digital transformation in the Philippines.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn, interact, and collaborate through five focused tracks: E-commerce, Digital Transformation, Brand Building in Digital, Analytics RPA and Data Science, and Innovation Labs on AI and Metaverse.

These tracks, along with various practical and immersive activities, aim to provide a roadmap for leveraging rapid digital changes, equipping attendees with tools and insights for digital agility and continuous learning.

DigiCon Revolution 2024 co-chair Alan Fontanilla emphasized the transformative impact of this year's conference.

"This year’s theme, Digital Revolution, goes beyond inspiration. DigiCon Revolution equips you with essential tools through our masterclasses, providing substantial skills and producing tangible outcomes that significantly impact your brand or organization’s growth. Attendees will have access to insightful conversations in our rapidly evolving field, cutting-edge digital knowledge, and an unparalleled network of industry professionals and companies. No other digital marketing conference in the Philippines offers this level of connectivity,” Fontanilla said.

Building on past successes, DigiCon Revolution 2024 expects to attract over 2,000 attendees from various sectors, including marketing, advertising, business, academia, media, and innovation. This event aims to foster collaboration and digital excellence among forward-thinkers and innovators.

This year’s DigiCon will feature a unique multi-venue setup within Newport City, offering a comprehensive and immersive experience. Plenary talks will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, while breakout sessions will take place at the nearby Sheraton and Hilton hotels.

International and local speakers will share insights and trends through keynotes, masterclasses, and workshops, creating an unparalleled DigiCon 2024 experience.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the country’s digital economy amounted to P2.05 trillion in 2023, contributing 8.4 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is predicted that, if leveraged fully, digital transformation can create up to P5 trillion in annual economic value by 2030.

Since its first iteration in 2016, DigiCon has consistently been a pivotal gathering for the luminaries of Philippine marketing, advertising, and digital landscapes.

Early registration is now open to the public. To secure your spot and learn more about DMAP DigiCon Revolution 2024, you may visit https://www.digicon.com.ph/. (PR)