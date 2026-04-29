DMW: 1,200 Pinoy seafarers out of Strait of Hormuz

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Wednesday, April 29, 2026, reported that more than 1,000 Filipino seafarers have been able to exit the Strait of Hormuz amid the continued tension in the region.

In a statement, the DMW said some 1,200 Filipino crew members have safely exited after getting stuck in the Persian Gulf.

"The total Filipino crew of vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz is now close to 1,200," said the DMW.

It said this includes the crew members of Omicron Nikos and Nord, both of which safely exited the Strait of Hormuz last April 25.

"On board the vessels under the Russian and Liberian flags were 36 Filipino seafarers," said the DMW.

On the other hand, the Department said close to 8,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated from the Middle East.

It reported that some 7,900 OFWs and their dependents have been safely brought home to their families in the last two months.

"From March 5 to April 28, 2026, more than 7,900 OFWs and their depend returned home through the government's repatriation program," said the DMW.

It said the latest batch is composed of nearly 200 OFWs and their dependents.

"On April 28, there are 191 OFWs from Kuwait that successfully returned to the country aboard a commercial flight as part of the government's ongoing repatriation efforts," said the DMW.

According to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the government will continue to provide four-fold assistance to affected OFWs.

"The assistance program covers onsite support, repatriation, reintegration, and labor diplomacy," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)