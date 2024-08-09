DMW: 17 Pinoy seafarers safe from missile attack

ALL 17 Filipino crew members of the MV Groton were found to be safe from the missile attack by Houthi rebels near the Yemeni coast on August 3, 2024.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 17 of the 19 crew members of the ship that was attacked 60 nautical miles off Yemen were found to be Filipinos.

"All 19 crew members -- 17 of whom are Filipinos -- are safe and there were no reported injuries," said the DMW.

It noted how the MV Groton sustained minor damages but had oil leakages or water ingress observed after it was attacked while on its way to Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The DMW said the vessel has since diverted its course and is now docked at the port of Djibouti for evaluation.

"The DMW will continue to monitor the situation and remains ready to assist the seafarers and their families," said the department.

Given the latest act of hostilities in the areas, the DMW reminded Filipino seafarers that they have the right to refuse sailing in high-risk and war-like zones.

The DMW reiterated its call for shipowners to divert from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which are designated high-risk and war-like zones. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)