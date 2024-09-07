DMW: 215,000 OFWs benefit from Aksyon Fund

OVER 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have benefited from the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan (Aksyon) Fund of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in just its over a year of existence.

Data provided by the DMW showed that a total of 215,497 OFWs benefited from the Aksyon Funds between July 2023 to July 2024.

"DMW Aksyon Fund is our main fund in terms of providing legal, financial, humanitarian, and medical assistance to OFWs," said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac in a media forum.

Most of the beneficiaries, or 133,124 OFWs, sought labor and welfare assistance.

Emergency financial assistance was the second most provided aid with 65,888 OFWs.

The department said 13,006 OFWs also needed repatriation assistance.

The DMW said 3,479 OFWs had sought legal assistance.

The Aksyon Fund was created under Section 14 of Republic Act No. 11641 to provide legal, medical, financial, and other forms of assistance to OFWs. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)