DMW: $500 minimum wage for domestic workers not mandatory

AMID reports that some countries oppose raising the minimum wage for Filipino domestic workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) clarified on Friday, September 19, 2025, that the US$500 floor wage is not mandatory.

In an online media briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are only implementing the new policy on a voluntary basis, and will not force any employers to raise the salaries of domestic workers to a minimum of US$500.

"In contrast to a negative- or punitive- or penalty-based approach. Our approach will be positive," said Cacdac.

"This means that we will encourage recruitment agencies and employers to provide wage increase to domestic workers. But we will not force them," he added.

Cacdac said this means that there will be no penalties awaiting foreign employers, who will opt not to give US$500 salary to Filipino domestic workers.

"We will not penalize an employer for providing less than US$500," he said.

In contrast, the official said they will reward those who will voluntarily provide US$500 to their household service workers.

"If someone provides an increase, we can give them incentives by way of faster processes and other forms of incentives that can be given to those who will hire domestic workers with a minimum wage of US$500," said Cacdac.

Last month, the DMW announced that the minimum monthly wage of domestic workers is being increased from US$400 to US$500.

The US$400 minimum wage for domestic workers was set under the 2006 HSW Policy Reform Package of the then Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Under Advisory 25-2025, the US$500 minimum wage "shall be integrated" into all employment contracts processed by the DMW.

The issuance of the Advisory reportedly disappointed some countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), since it was issued "without prior coordination or consultation."

According to Cacdac, the department is set to issue guidelines for its implementation next month.

"These guidelines regarding the wage increase will still be issued. It is not yet for implementation because the guidelines has not yet been issued," he said.

"We expect it sometime in the second or third week of October. It cannot be implemented until the second or third week of October," added Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)