DMW admits concerns raised over domestic worker wage hike

ON THE heels of reports that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is not amenable to the wage hike for Filipino domestic workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, September 22, 2025, admitted that there were countries that raised their concerns on the new policy.

In an online interview, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said there were countries that raised concerns on the raising of their minimum wage rate from US$400 to US$500.

"Hindi ko sasabihin ano at ilang countries sila pero rest assured na meron," said Cacdac.

(I won’t say which and how many countries, but rest assured, there are.)

"I don't want to put any particular country on the spot. But rest assured, we have received concerns on the matter," he added.

In its Advisory No. 25-2025, the DMW said the minimum monthly wage of domestic workers is being increased from US$400 to US$500.

Last week, recruitment consultant Emmanuel Geslani said the Saudi authorities have expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of the DMW.

Cacdac said they will be taking into consideration the concerns raised by the unidentified countries.

"We have to take into consideration itong mga nuances or situation kung saan andun ang OFWs natin," said the official.

He said they could be incorporated when the Department drafts the guidelines for the implementation of the new policy.

"We will move ahead in terms of crafting guidelines until somewhere 2nd or 3rd week ng October," said Cacdac. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)