DMW aims to bring home all Pinoy seafarers in Black Sea

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is aiming to bring home all 281 Filipino seafarers on board 20 vessels attacked in the Black Sea as soon as possible.

In an interview, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the department will continue working with licensed manning agencies in efforts to repatriate the seafarers.

“They are being flown in, one after the other, in different batches,” said Cacdac.

“(Eventually), they will all be able to return,” he added.

Based on the latest data, Cacdac said a total of 174 Filipino seafarers on board the vessels have been safely repatriated.

“More or less, about 60 percent of them have gone home,” said Cacdac.

Earlier, the DMW called on international vessels carrying Filipino crew members to reconsider their plans to ply the Black Sea, citing the prevailing security conditions in the area. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)