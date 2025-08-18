DMW assures aid to distressed Nigeria OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured all distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Nigeria that they will be provided with necessary assistance by the Philippine government.

In a statement after visiting distressed OFWs at an immigration facility in Nigeria, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the department is ready to provide appropriate legal assistance and humanitarian support to them.

"We are here to ensure that no Filipino is forgotten, especially in their most vulnerable moments," said Cacdac.

The department said the assistance will include the repatriation of 40 distressed OFWs.

"There are 40 distressed OFWs who have been cleared for release and are now awaiting repatriation," said the DMW.

Upon their return to the Philippines, the DMW said all of them will receive immediate and comprehensive support from the government.

This includes welfare assistance and reintegration services for repatriated OFWs.

DMW records show that there are over 6,000 OFWs currently based in Nigeria. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)