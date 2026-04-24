DMW assures legal aid for detained Pinoy seafarers in Algeria

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured Friday, April 24, 2026, that the Philippine government is working double time to strengthen the legal defense of the three Filipino seafarers detained in Algeria over drug trafficking charges.

In a statement, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are in close coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to ensure the welfare of the detained Filipino seafarers.

“The government is carefully reviewing the seafarers’ legal options, particularly any plea that could affect their appeal,” Cacdac said.

“We are working closely with the DFA to assess the merits of their plea and its potential impact on the appeal. Based on this, we will make the appropriate recommendation to the President,” he added.

Cacdac said they are also in close contact with the families and are providing assistance as the case moves forward.

“We remain in touch with the families and have been supporting them throughout the past three years as the case continues,” Cacdac said.

The three were among eight Filipino crew members arrested on July 28, 2023, after Algerian authorities discovered about 35.8 kilograms of cocaine on board the commercial vessel CV Harris while docked at the Port of Algiers.

During the first trial, all eight were sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, but on appeal, five were acquitted and returned to the Philippines.

The remaining three were given reduced sentences of 15 years. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)