DMW assures readiness to aid detained OFWs

FACED with claims of not attending to the needs of detained overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Sunday, September 28, 2025, said it is ready to provide assistance to all OFWs facing legal issues abroad.

In a social media post, the DMW said it aims to adhere to its mandate to care for all OFWs, especially those in need.

"Huwag nang maghintay ng social media posts o viral content. Kung may alam kayong OFW na nangangailangan, ipaalam agad sa amin at kikilos kami," said the DMW.

(Do not wait for social media posts or viral content. If you know of an OFW in need, inform us right away and we will take action.)

Reports, it said, can be made via 24/7 Hotline (1348), website (www.dmw.gov.ph), and Facebook Messenger: (Department of Migrant Workers official page).

"Maaari ring bumisita sa pinakamalapit na MWO abroad o DMW regional office sa Pilipinas," said the DMW.

(You may also visit the nearest MWO abroad or DMW regional office in the Philippines.)

The assurance comes in the wake of the questioning of Vice President Sara Duterte on why jailed OFWs have not been subjected to welfare checks from the Philippine government.

This was after Duterte claimed that personnel of the Philippine Embassy in The Hague conducted a "welfare check" of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained by the International Criminal Court.

The DMW said that, for the first eight months of the year, close to 4,000 OFWs detained in different countries have been visited and aided by the agency.

The DMW said its Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) have paid visits to over 1,000 jail and detention facilities between January to August 2025.

"Nagsagawa na ang mga MWOs ng 1,072 jail at detention visits para sa 3,962 detainees," said the DMW.

(The MWOs have already conducted 1,072 jail and detention visits for 3,962 detainees.)

Currently, the Department said it has handled 1,106 legal cases of OFWs during the same period.

"Kabilang dito ang 37 acquittals ng mga OFWs na naakusahan ng mga samut-saring krimen," said the DMW.

(These include the acquittals of 37 OFWs who had been accused of various crimes.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)