DMW bans 7 local units from sending workers to South Korea

SEVEN local government units (LGUs) are now banned by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) from recruiting and deploying overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to South Korea under the Seasonal Workers Program (SWP).

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the seven LGUs, which were not identified, are prohibited from further sending seasonal workers to South Korea after being found to have committed recruitment rules violations.

"Seven LGUs with existing agreements with their counterparts in Korea are barred in the processing and deployment of Filipino workers due to elements of illegal recruitment, including collection of excessive fees from the workers," said Cacdac.

He said this is in order to prevent "brokers" from recruiting more OFWs to work in South Korea.

"We don't want people roaming around local communities illegally recruiting and charging fees against our job seekers, especially our applicants for seasonal workers program," said Cacdac.

The SWP is an employment scheme wherein local governments in the Republic of Korea invite seasonal workers from overseas through participating LGUs.

The seasonal workers are recruited to legally work in farming and fishing villages for 90 days (C-4 visa) or up to 5 months (E-8 visa).

As of November 5, 2024, there are 6,967 OFWs that have been deployed by 58 participating LGUs. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)