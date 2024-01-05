DMW busts illegal recruiters offering Germany jobs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) padlocked on Friday, January 5, 2024, the Manila City office of a consultancy firm over alleged illegal recruitment of Filipino workers bound for Germany.

Aided by the Manila City Police, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac led the shutting down of the office of Gisgerman Document Facilitation Services (GIS Manila) located at the 2nd Floor, Alcantara Bldg., 704 Pablo Ocampo Sr. St., Malate, Manila.

"We will never tolerate any individuals or companies preying on the hope of Filipinos wanting to land a decent job abroad," said Cacdac.

Quoting the report of the DMW-Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), the official bared that GIS Manila has no license to operate from the DMW.

Despite this, the firm allegedly promises jobs as hotel workers, caregivers, and nurses in Germany with exorbitant fees of P102,000 for a series of language trainings, with an initial P5,000 enrollment fee.

MWPB added that in case an applicant finishes the language training, GIS Manila will directly refer the applicant to German employers, with additional fee of P99,000 for the processing of supposed overseas employment.

With its closure, GIS Manila and its officers will be included in the DMW "List of Persons and Establishments with Derogatory Record."

Cacdac said this is in order to prevent them from further participating in the government's overseas employment program.

The DMW said the firm's officials will also face charges of illegal recruitment committed by a syndicate, which is punishable by life imprisonment and fine ranging from P2,000,000 to P5,000,000.

The DMW, then, encouraged the victims of GIS Manila to contact the MWPB for the filing of cases against the consultancy firm. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)