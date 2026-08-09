DMW calls on vessels with Pinoy seafarers to avoid the Black Sea

FOLLOWING multiple attacks on ships plying the Black Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is calling on shipowners, as well as licensed manning agencies (LMAs), to have their vessels carrying Filipino seafarers avoid routes leading to the dangerous waters near Ukraine.

Based on Advisory No. 50-2026, the DMW called on shipowners and LMAs to temporarily avoid the deployment of Filipino seafarers to ships headed to or passing through the Black Sea.

"Pending further assessment of the prevailing security conditions, all accredited principals, employers, shipowners, and LMAs with vessels carrying Filipino seafarers are hereby directed to temporarily refrain from deploying or assigning Filipino seafarers to vessels intended to proceed to, transit, or call at ports within the Northern Black Sea," said the DMW.

As for vessels already in the Black Sea, the agency has called for the immediate repatriation and/or relocation of Filipino seafarers on board.

"Shipowners, through their accredited principals and licensed manning agencies (LMAs), are hereby directed to immediately undertake all necessary measures for the prompt and safe repatriation of Filipino seafarers from the vessels that have been attacked or reasonably determined by competent maritime authorities or the Department to have been subjected to hostile acts," said the DMW.

"The accredited principals, employers, shipowners, and LMAs of vessels carrying Filipino seafarers that have not been attacked but remain operating within or exposed to the prevailing security risks in the Northern Black Sea shall take all reasonable measures to facilitate the earliest safe disembarkation or relocation of affected Filipino seafarers to a safe port or other safer location whenever operationally feasible and at the earliest practicable opportunity," it added.

The agency said the call for repatriation includes the remaining unharmed Filipino seafarers; the human remains of the deceased Filipino seafarers; and the injured Filipino seafarers as soon as they are medically cleared for travel.

"The costs of repatriation, medical treatment, and other obligations arising from the employment contract, applicable laws, and international maritime standards shall remain the responsibility of the employer or shipowner, without prejudice to any additional benefits to which the affected seafarers or their beneficiaries may be entitled," said the DMW.

As for those that shall be relocated, the Department said the LMA's designated Seafarers Welfare and Case Management Officer (SWACO) are required to submit periodic reports to the DMW.

"(The report must) indicate the names of the affected seafarers, their current location, where known, their health condition, the assistance rendered, and updates on the relocation efforts undertaken," said the DMW.

It said the advisory is being issued as the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) continue to designate the Northern Black Sea as a High-Risk Area (HRA) and Warlike Operations Area (WOA) due to persistent hostilities and threats to commercial shipping thereat.

The DMW also noted that 239 Filipino seafarers were on board 17 ships that were recently attacked in the Northern Black Sea. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)